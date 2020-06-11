Regions Financial Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.13 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:RF)

Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Regions Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.19. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.28 EPS.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 20.35% and a return on equity of 9.09%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on RF. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price target on shares of Regions Financial in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Goldman Sachs Group raised Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Nomura Securities lowered their price target on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

NYSE RF opened at $12.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.42. Regions Financial has a 12 month low of $6.94 and a 12 month high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

In related news, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $410,286.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jose S. Suquet bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.21 per share, with a total value of $51,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 41,527 shares in the company, valued at $423,990.67. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 163,940 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 10,974 shares during the period. Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,532 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 64,056 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $811,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regions Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Further Reading: Dead Cat Bounce

Earnings History and Estimates for Regions Financial (NYSE:RF)

