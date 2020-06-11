Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) Reduced by Analyst

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) – Stock analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.69. Wedbush also issued estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.61 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.81 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $26.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCBI opened at $37.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 2.14. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $64.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The bank reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($1.41). The business had revenue of $240.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.13 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 15.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank grew its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 171,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,507,000 after buying an additional 24,980 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 118,008 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,700,000 after purchasing an additional 53,534 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,346,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1,982.0% during the 4th quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 143,452 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after purchasing an additional 136,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,105,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,535,000 after purchasing an additional 138,254 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

