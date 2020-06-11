Brokers Set Expectations for R1 RCM Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RCM)

R1 RCM Inc (NASDAQ:RCM) – Investment analysts at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for shares of R1 RCM in a report released on Tuesday, June 9th. Dougherty & Co analyst G. Mannheimer forecasts that the healthcare provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RCM. SVB Leerink began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on R1 RCM in a research note on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. R1 RCM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.43.

Shares of NASDAQ RCM opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -624.19, a PEG ratio of 13.98 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.63. R1 RCM has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.46.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $320.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.76 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 174.42% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sunriver Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 47.9% during the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 3,348,550 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $30,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,100 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,559,391 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $33,220,000 after purchasing an additional 433,434 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 0.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,270,718 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $20,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,943,936 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $17,670,000 after purchasing an additional 64,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of R1 RCM by 8.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,520,842 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 123,790 shares during the last quarter. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other R1 RCM news, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at $9,708,440.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 60.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

