Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Potbelly Corp Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:PBPB)

Potbelly Corp (NASDAQ:PBPB) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Potbelly in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.38). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Potbelly’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.09). Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 10.47% and a negative net margin of 4.73%. The company had revenue of $87.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.20 million.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PBPB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. ValuEngine downgraded Potbelly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th.

Shares of PBPB opened at $3.04 on Wednesday. Potbelly has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. The company has a market capitalization of $66.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.80 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBPB. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,258,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after acquiring an additional 99,270 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 322,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 14,721 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 95.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 10,380 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 1,230.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 49,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Potbelly by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 278,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 228,404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.01% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company offers toasty warm sandwiches, salads, soups, chili, sides, desserts, breakfast sandwiches, and steel cut oatmeal. As of February 25, 2019, the company operated approximately 400 shops in the United States; and approximately 50 franchisees operated shops in the United States, the Middle East, Canada, and India.

