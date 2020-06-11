Piper Sandler Comments on Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc.’s Q2 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:RUTH)

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group in a report released on Monday, June 8th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn ($0.47) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The restaurant operator reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $108.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.11 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 35.35%.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $6.00 to $9.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James increased their price target on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:RUTH opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $373.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.58. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $25.77.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUTH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 204.4% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,790 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,545 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 2,051.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,984 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,655 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454 shares in the last quarter. 73.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. Its restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

