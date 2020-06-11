M&T Bank Co. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $2.05 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MTB)

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for shares of M&T Bank in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 9th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for M&T Bank’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.99 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $8.16 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 24.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS.

MTB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Odeon Capital Group cut M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $79.30 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $120.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on M&T Bank from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $98.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.73.

Shares of NYSE MTB opened at $116.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. M&T Bank has a 52-week low of $85.09 and a 52-week high of $174.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.28.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in M&T Bank by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,375,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,073,139,000 after purchasing an additional 584,351 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in M&T Bank by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,955,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,401,000 after purchasing an additional 682,588 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,225,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,056,804,000 after purchasing an additional 122,107 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in M&T Bank by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,181,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $369,585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in M&T Bank during the fourth quarter worth $205,805,000. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Doris P. Meister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.64, for a total value of $112,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,512.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company; and Wilmington Trust, National Association that provide banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposits, business loans and leases, and credit cards; and cash management, payroll, and letters of credit services to small businesses and professionals.

Recommended Story: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Earnings History and Estimates for M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB)

