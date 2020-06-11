RF Industries, Ltd. to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:RFIL)

RF Industries, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RFIL) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for RF Industries in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst J. Nichols now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for RF Industries’ FY2020 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of RFIL opened at $6.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.66. RF Industries has a 52 week low of $3.31 and a 52 week high of $8.89. The company has a market capitalization of $59.82 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 1.06.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.02). RF Industries had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 9.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.40 million.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RFIL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 54,810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares in the last quarter. THB Asset Management grew its position in RF Industries by 16.6% in the first quarter. THB Asset Management now owns 302,802 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 43,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in RF Industries by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 746,700 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 25,978 shares in the last quarter. 28.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gerald T. Garland acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.87 per share, with a total value of $38,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 36,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,358.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

RF Industries Company Profile

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company's RF Connector and Cable Assembly division designs, manufactures, and distributes coaxial connectors and cable assemblies that are integrated with coaxial connectors.

