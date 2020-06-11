ENDRA Life Sciences Inc Forecasted to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share (NASDAQ:NDRA)

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) – Equities researchers at Dougherty & Co issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for ENDRA Life Sciences in a report released on Tuesday, June 9th. Dougherty & Co analyst K. Bauser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ENDRA Life Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ NDRA opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.09. ENDRA Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.60 and a 52-week high of $2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.80.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ENDRA Life Sciences stock. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA grew its holdings in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:NDRA) by 32.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 876,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 212,755 shares during the period. ENDRA Life Sciences accounts for about 0.6% of ICM Asset Management Inc. WA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA owned 6.37% of ENDRA Life Sciences worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc develops medical imaging technology based on the thermos-acoustic effect that improves the sensitivity and specificity of clinical ultrasound. It offers diagnostic imaging technologies, such as computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, and ultrasound that allow physicians to look inside a person's body to guide treatment or gather information about medical conditions, such as broken bones, cancers, signs of heart disease, or internal bleeding.

