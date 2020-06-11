Clarus Securities Comments on Polaris Infrastructure Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:PIF)

Polaris Infrastructure Inc (TSE:PIF) – Stock analysts at Clarus Securities cut their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Polaris Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 8th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.29. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for Polaris Infrastructure’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Polaris Infrastructure (TSE:PIF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$27.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$30.32 million.

Separately, Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on Polaris Infrastructure and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd.

PIF opened at C$13.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $218.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.42 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.89. Polaris Infrastructure has a one year low of C$8.59 and a one year high of C$17.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.92, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. Polaris Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 384.62%.

About Polaris Infrastructure

Polaris Infrastructure Inc, a renewable energy company, acquires, explores, develops, and operates renewable energy projects in Latin America. The company, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the San Jacinto project, a 72 megawatt (MW) net capacity geothermal facility located in northwest Nicaragua.

