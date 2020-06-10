US Bancorp DE Sells 11,497 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

US Bancorp DE cut its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,242 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,497 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $1,184,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. TFG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OXY opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.90. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $54.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 13.85% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

In other Occidental Petroleum news, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.42 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 129,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,737,366.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William R. Klesse purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.81 per share, for a total transaction of $236,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 149,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,762,087.43. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

