S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $322.00 to $365.00. The stock traded as high as $335.00 and last traded at $329.51, with a volume of 16049 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $333.37.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, May 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $260.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $316.00 to $342.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.40.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPGI. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 47,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,983,000 after purchasing an additional 6,559 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its position in S&P Global by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 183,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,126,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,543 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $69,273,000 after acquiring an additional 104,122 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 195,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,794 shares during the period. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 559 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $304.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $280.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $80.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.27, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.06.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. S&P Global’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that S&P Global Inc will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.12%.

S&P Global Company Profile (NYSE:SPGI)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

