Acadian Asset Management LLC Acquires 95,344 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,878,817 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 95,344 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 4.4% of Acadian Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $769,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a one year low of $120.65 and a one year high of $190.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,436.99 billion, a PE ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. The company has a fifty day moving average of $180.89 and a 200-day moving average of $166.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.36% and a return on equity of 40.37%. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

MSFT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 target price (down from $200.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

