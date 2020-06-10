Vident Investment Advisory LLC Buys 8,634 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 65.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,892 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 8,634 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 255.5% in the first quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 2,435 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 673.4% during the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 2,676 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Dillon purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.42 per share, with a total value of $134,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 129,461 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,366.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Oscar K. Brown sold 52,066 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.42, for a total value of $1,011,121.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $909,613.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 93,905 shares of company stock worth $1,740,403. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OXY opened at $23.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.90. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $54.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.89 and a 200 day moving average of $28.30.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.60 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 1.24% and a negative net margin of 13.85%. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post -3.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 217.93%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OXY. Standpoint Research raised Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $43.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $10.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.08.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

