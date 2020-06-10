Cornerstone Advisory LLC Purchases 2,493 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 14.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,313 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,493 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 77.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Summit Insights started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush raised their target price on Microsoft from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Microsoft from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock valued at $6,702,736. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.50. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $120.65 and a 1 year high of $190.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1,436.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $35.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

