Pacific Edge Advisors LLC Purchases 193 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Pacific Edge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,126 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.6% of Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pacific Edge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,398 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Prentiss Smith & Co. Inc. now owns 11,701 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.3% in the first quarter. Howard Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $737,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Gs Investments Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gs Investments Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the first quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 70.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $190.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total transaction of $6,162,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,808,049.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,436.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $180.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $166.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.90. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $190.70.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

