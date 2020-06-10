IFG Advisory LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

IFG Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 16.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,707 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the period. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.0% of IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. IFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 22.8% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 33,259 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177 shares in the last quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd raised its position in Microsoft by 3,214.6% during the first quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd now owns 560,165 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $88,344,000 after purchasing an additional 543,265 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 66.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisors LLC now owns 10,354 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,633,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,046 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,152,000 after purchasing an additional 10,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in Microsoft by 2.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,930,612 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $304,477,000 after purchasing an additional 40,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $162.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.91.

In related news, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,109,643.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares in the company, valued at $8,808,049.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.88, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.50. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $120.65 and a 52 week high of $190.70. The stock has a market cap of $1,436.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.