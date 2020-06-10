US Bancorp DE Grows Stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,613 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BWA. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 98.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on BorgWarner from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of BorgWarner in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wolfe Research raised BorgWarner from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded BorgWarner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.93.

In related news, EVP Tonit M. Calaway sold 18,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.71, for a total transaction of $623,635.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,125,711.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Brady D. Ericson sold 29,156 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total value of $916,373.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 35,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,128,085.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 83,935 shares of company stock worth $2,888,093 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA opened at $36.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.00 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.74.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.28. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates in two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; eBoosters; and timing systems products, including timing chains, variable cam timing crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains, and hybrid power transmission chains.

