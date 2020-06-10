Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $45,000 Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Sowell Financial Services LLC trimmed its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 69.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,054 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 46.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 317 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Sarepta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRPT opened at $155.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.31, a quick ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.88. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $159.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $119.93.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 64.67% and a negative net margin of 160.96%. The business had revenue of $113.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.07) EPS. Sarepta Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $753,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,830,826.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $4,237,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,163,813 shares in the company, valued at $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine downgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $194.65.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

