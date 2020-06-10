Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Boosts Stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Arconic Inc (NYSE:ARNC) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Arconic worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robecosam AG raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Robecosam AG now owns 710,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Arconic by 80.3% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,623 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arconic in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARNC opened at $17.80 on Wednesday. Arconic Inc has a 52 week low of $5.80 and a 52 week high of $19.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.44.

ARNC has been the topic of several research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Arconic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arconic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays lowered shares of Arconic from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Arconic in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Arconic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.22.

In other news, EVP Diana Toman bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.49 per share, for a total transaction of $104,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 64 shares in the company, valued at $671.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, with a total value of $374,496.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 46,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,538.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 63,200 shares of company stock valued at $704,996.

Arconic Inc engineers, manufactures, and sells lightweight metals worldwide. The company operate in three segments: Engineered Products and Solutions, Global Rolled Products, and Transportation and Construction Solutions. The Engineered Products and Solutions segment produces and sells fastening systems and seamless rolled rings; investment castings, including airfoils and forged jet engine components; and extruded, machined, and formed aircraft parts for aerospace (commercial and defense), industrial, commercial transportation, and power generation end markets.

