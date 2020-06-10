SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,929 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 403.0% in the first quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 127,375 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,244,000 after purchasing an additional 102,050 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.8% in the first quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 3,315 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new stake in shares of SVB Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,820,000. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 10.4% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 15,869 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

In related news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,226.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc C. Cadieux sold 2,503 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.37, for a total transaction of $461,478.11. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,111.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,714 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $234.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.44, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22. SVB Financial Group has a 1-year low of $127.39 and a 1-year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $192.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.77.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.52). SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $826.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $770.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SIVB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.31.

SVB Financial Group Profile

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

Read More: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.