Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) EVP John M. Murabito Sells 4,338 Shares of Stock

Cigna Corp (NYSE:CI) EVP John M. Murabito sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $932,670.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 56,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,203,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Cigna stock opened at $214.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $77.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.67. Cigna Corp has a twelve month low of $118.50 and a twelve month high of $224.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $192.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.93.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The health services provider reported $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $38.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.09 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 15.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.90 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Cigna Corp will post 18.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CI shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Cigna from $251.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Cigna from $249.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cigna from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Cigna from $252.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Cigna from $215.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $241.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hayden Royal LLC raised its stake in Cigna by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 3,844 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Cigna by 219.5% in the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,090 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.7% during the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 70,102 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after buying an additional 3,751 shares during the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 65.1% during the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 6,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 76.1% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 514,618 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $91,181,000 after buying an additional 222,439 shares during the last quarter. 88.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation, a health service organization, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Medical, Health Services, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other segments. The Integrated Medical segment offers medical, pharmacy, dental, behavioral health and vision, health advocacy programs, and other products and services to insured and self-insured clients; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans to Medicare-eligible beneficiaries, as well as Medicaid plans; and health insurance coverage to individual customers on and off the public exchanges.

