News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) Shares Purchased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in News Corp (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 5.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 404,044 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,073 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in News were worth $3,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NWSA. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in News in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of News by 108.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in shares of News during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of News by 67.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of News by 26.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NWSA. TheStreet cut News from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. BidaskClub upgraded News from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. News has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.30.

Shares of NWSA opened at $13.36 on Wednesday. News Corp has a 12 month low of $7.90 and a 12 month high of $15.07. The stock has a market cap of $7.62 billion, a PE ratio of -8.46 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.05.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. News had a positive return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that News Corp will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in five segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and DJX through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, Websites, mobile device applications, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, video, and podcasts.

