Van ECK Associates Corp Purchases 1,683 Shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) by 17.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,154 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Boyd Gaming were worth $161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 13,019.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,057,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041,351 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,209,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,741,000 after acquiring an additional 1,805,899 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,231,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,572,000. Finally, Drexel Morgan & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Boyd Gaming in the first quarter worth approximately $5,768,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming stock opened at $23.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 2.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average is $23.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. Boyd Gaming Co. has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $36.22.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $680.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.46 million. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 2.95% and a return on equity of 12.60%. Boyd Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Boyd Gaming Co. will post -2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boyd Gaming news, Chairman William S. Boyd purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.07 per share, with a total value of $1,607,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 29.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on BYD shares. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nomura Instinet boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Boyd Gaming from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Boyd Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of March 13, 2019, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

