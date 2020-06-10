Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 10,480 Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) by 105.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,480 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.07% of iRobot worth $833,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iRobot in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,466,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iRobot by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 222,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,273,000 after acquiring an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 1,269.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in iRobot by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 815,864 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,307,000 after acquiring an additional 51,630 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iRobot by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Get iRobot alerts:

In related news, Director Andrew Miller sold 900 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $73,647.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,860.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,253 shares of iRobot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $75,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,824,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,814 shares of company stock valued at $1,430,261 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IRBT. Dougherty & Co raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on iRobot from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on iRobot in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, BidaskClub raised iRobot from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. iRobot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.00.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $80.75 on Wednesday. iRobot Co. has a 12 month low of $32.79 and a 12 month high of $96.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.10 and a beta of 1.72.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.09). iRobot had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $192.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. iRobot’s revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

See Also: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.