18,278 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Vident Investment Advisory LLC

Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 18,278 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $145,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBI. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,515,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,826,632 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $163,906,000 after purchasing an additional 5,722,725 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,681,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,855,000 after purchasing an additional 3,009,299 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,872,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HBI opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day moving average of $12.10. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $17.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 50.63% and a net margin of 7.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is 34.09%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. B. Riley lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Hanesbrands from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on Hanesbrands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

