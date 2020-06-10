Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.59 Million Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 102,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $9,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts during the fourth quarter worth $112,393,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,132,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,457,000 after acquiring an additional 390,256 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 926,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,314,000 after acquiring an additional 369,905 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Advance Auto Parts by 108.9% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 655,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,162,000 after acquiring an additional 341,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 942,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,977,000 after purchasing an additional 326,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $146.35 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.05. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.33 and a 12-month high of $171.43.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.84). The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 13.20%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, June 13th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is 12.21%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CAO Andrew E. Page sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total value of $101,793.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,008 shares in the company, valued at $990,791.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Nomura Instinet boosted their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $107.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $122.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price target (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Advance Auto Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.90.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories, belts and hoses, brakes and brake pads, chassis and climate control parts, clutches and drive shafts, engines and engine parts, exhaust systems and parts, hub assemblies, ignition components and wires, radiators and cooling parts, starters and alternators, and steering and alignment parts.

Featured Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.