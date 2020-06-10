444 Shares in SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Purchased by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 444 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SIVB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,600,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,557,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its stake in SVB Financial Group by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 885,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $133,449,000 after acquiring an additional 385,000 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT now owns 536,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $134,737,000 after buying an additional 217,141 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC raised its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 1,384.8% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 216,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,397,000 after buying an additional 202,094 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SVB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $329.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on SVB Financial Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $233.31.

Shares of SIVB opened at $234.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.77. SVB Financial Group has a 12-month low of $127.39 and a 12-month high of $270.95.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $826.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $770.92 million. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 15.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that SVB Financial Group will post 12.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $298,133.77. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,228.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.15, for a total value of $529,530.75. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,312 shares in the company, valued at $555,226.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,058 shares of company stock valued at $1,856,714. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

