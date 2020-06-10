US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENIA) by 4.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 195,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,344 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enel Americas were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Enel Americas by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in Enel Americas by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,152 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $137,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Enel Americas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 7.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ENIA stock opened at $8.81 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.89. Enel Americas SA has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $11.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 1.17.

Enel Americas (NYSE:ENIA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter. Enel Americas had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 11.60%.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.4394 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 6.6%. This is a positive change from Enel Americas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ENIA. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Enel Americas to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Enel Americas from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st.

About Enel Americas

Enel Américas SA operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2017, it had 11,444 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 17.2 million distribution customers.

