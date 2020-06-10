Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) Stake Lowered by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE cut its stake in shares of Wpp Plc (NYSE:WPP) by 52.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 39,916 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in WPP were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of WPP by 164.7% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,905 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,518 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of WPP by 253.2% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 4,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of WPP by 70.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,183,603 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,970,000 after buying an additional 488,571 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 14.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 42,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,434,000 after buying an additional 5,208 shares during the period. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of WPP by 12.5% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. 4.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WPP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine upgraded WPP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

WPP opened at $44.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Wpp Plc has a 1-year low of $27.18 and a 1-year high of $70.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.97.

About WPP

WPP plc provides various communications services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Advertising and Media Investment Management; Data Investment Management; Public Relations & Public Affairs; and Branding Consulting, Health & Wellness and Specialist Communications. The Advertising and Media Investment Management segment provides advertising services; and media planning and buying, and specialist sponsorship, and branded entertainment services.

