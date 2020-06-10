US Bancorp DE Purchases 4,908 Shares of Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,790 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,908 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.10% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 853 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cardiovascular Systems by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 900.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 2,000 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cardiovascular Systems alerts:

CSII opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day moving average of $41.84. Cardiovascular Systems Inc has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $55.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.06 and a beta of 1.50.

Cardiovascular Systems (NASDAQ:CSII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Cardiovascular Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.36% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $61.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.00 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cardiovascular Systems Inc will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSII. ValuEngine upgraded Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on Cardiovascular Systems from $54.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cardiovascular Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Cardiovascular Systems Company Profile

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes various devices to treat vascular and coronary diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral arterial disease products, including Diamondback 360 Peripheral, Predator 360, Stealth 360 Peripheral Orbital Atherectomy System (OAS), Diamondback 360 60cm Peripheral OAS, Diamondback 360 Low Profile Peripheral, Diamondback 360 1.50 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 2.00 Peripheral, Diamondback 360 200cm Peripheral, and Diamondback 360 180cm Peripheral, which are catheter-based platforms for treating a range of plaque types in leg arteries above and below the knee, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations associated with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives.

Read More: Price Target

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cardiovascular Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CSII).

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiovascular Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiovascular Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.