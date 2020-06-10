Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 77.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 152,102 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $478,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the first quarter worth about $31,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AGNC Investment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on AGNC. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura Securities upgraded AGNC Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wells Fargo & Co restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Friday, May 15th. ValuEngine cut AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut AGNC Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.23.

Shares of AGNC Investment stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. AGNC Investment Corp. has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $12.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.43.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 171.65%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.30 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a may 20 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 28th. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Kain bought 189,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.60 per share, with a total value of $2,383,768.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John D. Fisk bought 15,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.77 per share, with a total value of $199,569.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,741 shares in the company, valued at $328,712.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Article: Accumulation/Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.