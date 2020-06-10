Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 3,399 Shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 72.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,399 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in International Paper were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its stake in shares of International Paper by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems boosted its stake in International Paper by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 74,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,449,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in International Paper by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 5,032 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in International Paper by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in International Paper by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP William Thomas Hamic sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.41, for a total transaction of $129,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IP opened at $39.69 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.34. International Paper Co has a 52 week low of $26.38 and a 52 week high of $47.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.77.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 2.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be paid a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IP. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of International Paper from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of International Paper from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Cfra cut their target price on shares of International Paper from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank decreased their price target on International Paper from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on International Paper in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.69.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

