WINTON GROUP Ltd Reduces Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

WINTON GROUP Ltd reduced its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 95.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 82,014 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $12,315,435,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 442,643 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,805,000 after buying an additional 47,658,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,401,519 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,849,067,000 after buying an additional 5,771,223 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,889,017 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,451,565,000 after buying an additional 3,836,507 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Microsoft from $199.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Microsoft from $196.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Summit Insights initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $192.91.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.08, for a total value of $6,162,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,808,049.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Frank H. Brod sold 3,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $530,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 57,136 shares in the company, valued at $10,109,643.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,049 shares of company stock worth $6,702,736 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $189.80 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $120.65 and a 12-month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,436.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.94.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.13. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 33.36%. The firm had revenue of $35.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

