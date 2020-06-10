$0.22 EPS Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. NortonLifeLock reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

