$0.22 EPS Expected for NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Wall Street analysts expect NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for NortonLifeLock’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.23. NortonLifeLock reported earnings of $0.43 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that NortonLifeLock will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.96 to $1.25. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover NortonLifeLock.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $602.21 million. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 125.92% and a return on equity of 11.63%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

NLOK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NortonLifeLock from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NortonLifeLock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.64.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.40 billion, a PE ratio of 3.65, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.80 and its 200 day moving average is $22.14. NortonLifeLock has a 52 week low of $15.12 and a 52 week high of $28.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 353.80.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 9th. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In related news, Director Peter A. Feld sold 10,900,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.97, for a total transaction of $228,577,089.15. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,967.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Samir Kapuria sold 45,162 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $930,788.82. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 291,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,007,423.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

Read More: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NortonLifeLock (NLOK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc.
US Bancorp DE Decreases Stock Holdings in F5 Networks, Inc.
US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc
US Bancorp DE Boosts Holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc
US Bancorp DE Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc
US Bancorp DE Has $1.07 Million Holdings in Eastgroup Properties Inc
US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
US Bancorp DE Raises Stake in CenterPoint Energy, Inc.
US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in National Grid plc
US Bancorp DE Reduces Stock Position in National Grid plc
US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Enel Americas SA
US Bancorp DE Grows Stock Position in Enel Americas SA


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report