Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Buys 1,181 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 65,934 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,181 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.2% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $16,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,419.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AAPL stock opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1,445.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $306.01 and a 200-day moving average of $290.77. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.30 and a 12-month high of $345.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $305.14.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

