Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Berry Group LLC

Berry Group LLC reduced its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,553 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 9,804 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 4.9% of Berry Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Berry Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new stake in Apple in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter worth approximately $117,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

Apple stock opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $1,445.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $290.77. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.30 and a 52 week high of $345.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The business’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America upped their price target on Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on Apple from $350.00 to $320.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $243.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $305.14.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

