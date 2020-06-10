Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd Buys New Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Greenwoods Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,319 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management bought a new stake in Apple during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. 62.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Apple from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 5th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Apple from $326.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Apple from $360.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on Apple from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $305.14.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.30 and a 52-week high of $345.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1,445.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $306.01 and its 200 day moving average is $290.77.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.29. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $58.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock worth $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

