Lannebo Fonder AB Trims Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Lannebo Fonder AB lowered its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,740 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 9.1% of Lannebo Fonder AB’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Lannebo Fonder AB’s holdings in Apple were worth $32,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Apple by 2,180.0% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 114 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Stralem & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Sycomore Asset Management acquired a new position in Apple during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.04% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Apple from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Nomura Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Apple from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Apple from $268.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.14.

Shares of AAPL opened at $343.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $290.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,445.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.18. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $190.30 and a 52 week high of $345.61.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.26 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $58.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.64 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 64.49% and a net margin of 21.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.62, for a total value of $1,372,539.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,252,419.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 9,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.12, for a total value of $2,605,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,752 shares of company stock valued at $24,750,125. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

