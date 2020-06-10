Vident Investment Advisory LLC Acquires 207 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 9.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,404 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,557,499 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $588,100,000 after buying an additional 605,409 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,170,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $409,145,000 after buying an additional 865,342 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $310,864,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $101,432,000 after buying an additional 28,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.8% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 775,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,900,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares in the last quarter. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $217.00 price target (up from $211.00) on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.65.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $155.65 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 8.31 and a quick ratio of 7.75. Sarepta Therapeutics Inc has a 1 year low of $72.05 and a 1 year high of $159.77. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.93. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a PE ratio of -17.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $1.94. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 160.96% and a negative return on equity of 64.67%. The firm had revenue of $113.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.07) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics Inc will post -7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sarepta Therapeutics news, Director Hans Lennart Rudolf Wigzell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $753,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,830,826.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Barry sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total transaction of $4,237,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,163,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $446,920,224.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic medicine approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). Its products pipeline include Golodirsen, a product candidate that binds to exon 53 of dystrophin pre-mRNA, which results in exclusion or skipping of exon during mRNA processing in patients with genetic mutations; and Casimersen, a product candidate that uses phosphorodiamidate morpholino oligomer (PMO) chemistry and exon-skipping technology to skip exon 45 of the DMD gene.

