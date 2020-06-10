Van ECK Associates Corp Boosts Stock Position in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR)

Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties Inc (NYSE:IIPR) by 6,242.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,186 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 70.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovative Industrial Properties in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 77.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gary A. Kreitzer purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $58.60 per share, with a total value of $117,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 35,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,695. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mary A. Curran purchased 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $70.16 per share, with a total value of $52,620.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,638.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

IIPR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Compass Point raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price target on Innovative Industrial Properties from $69.50 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. ValuEngine raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Innovative Industrial Properties stock opened at $95.86 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 292.08, a current ratio of 292.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Innovative Industrial Properties Inc has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $139.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.19.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.27). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 53.76%. The firm had revenue of $21.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.20 million. Research analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties Inc will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized industrial properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

