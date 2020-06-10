5,516 Shares in CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) Acquired by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CVR Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CVI) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in CVR Energy by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,399,379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,007,000 after buying an additional 294,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 15.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,547,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,577,000 after purchasing an additional 208,446 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,063,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after purchasing an additional 72,289 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of CVR Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $18,594,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVR Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 381,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,424,000 after purchasing an additional 14,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.83% of the company’s stock.

CVR Energy stock opened at $23.78 on Wednesday. CVR Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.81 and a 52 week high of $55.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.42.

CVR Energy (NYSE:CVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter. CVR Energy had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 3.20%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVI shares. Scotiabank raised CVR Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on CVR Energy from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. TheStreet downgraded CVR Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup dropped their price target on CVR Energy from $40.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut CVR Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

CVR Energy Company Profile

CVR Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in petroleum refining and nitrogen fertilizer manufacturing activities in the United States. The company operates in Petroleum and Nitrogen Fertilizer segments. The Petroleum segment refines and markets transportation fuels, such as gasoline, diesel fuel, and other refined products.

