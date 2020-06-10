Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 117 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG)

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Scotts Miracle-Gro Co (NYSE:SMG) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Markel Corp raised its position in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Markel Corp now owns 422,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,808,000 after acquiring an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,492 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 511,930 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 284,975 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 81,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Scotts Miracle-Gro by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.09% of the company’s stock.

SMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Shares of NYSE SMG opened at $141.04 on Wednesday. Scotts Miracle-Gro Co has a 52-week low of $76.50 and a 52-week high of $151.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $135.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.87.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $4.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.18 by $0.32. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Scotts Miracle-Gro Co will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.90%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

