State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.53% of Guardant Health worth $34,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Guardant Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 376,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $52,993.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 178,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $12,436,234.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,181 shares in the company, valued at $242,462,399.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,591,608 shares of company stock valued at $795,760,785 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

