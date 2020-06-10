State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH)

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

State Street Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Guardant Health Inc (NASDAQ:GH) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 499,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,156 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 0.53% of Guardant Health worth $34,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GH. FMR LLC increased its stake in Guardant Health by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,636,000 after buying an additional 102,483 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Guardant Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 71,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,513,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Guardant Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,635,000 after buying an additional 19,128 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 376,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,405,000 after purchasing an additional 113,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Guardant Health by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GH opened at $80.20 on Wednesday. Guardant Health Inc has a 1-year low of $55.90 and a 1-year high of $112.21. The stock has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.63 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $85.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.69.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $67.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.45 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 30.27% and a negative return on equity of 9.24%. The business’s revenue was up 83.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.30) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Guardant Health Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.50, for a total transaction of $52,993.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,240. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Helmy Eltoukhy sold 178,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.83, for a total transaction of $12,436,234.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,472,181 shares in the company, valued at $242,462,399.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,591,608 shares of company stock valued at $795,760,785 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on GH. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Guardant Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.29.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers liquid biopsy tests for advanced stage cancer, such as Guardant360, a molecular diagnostic test that measures various cancer-related genes; and GuardantOMNI, a broader gene panel, including genes associated with homologous recombination repair deficiency and biomarkers for immuno-oncology applications.

Further Reading: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH)

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 117 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
Sowell Financial Services LLC Buys 117 Shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro Co
State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Guardant Health Inc
State Street Corp Trims Holdings in Guardant Health Inc
Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Genesco Inc.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Genesco Inc.
Invitation Homes Inc Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.
Invitation Homes Inc Shares Bought by Victory Capital Management Inc.
salesforce.com, inc. Holdings Lowered by United Bank
salesforce.com, inc. Holdings Lowered by United Bank
Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co.
Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $49,000 Stock Position in Boyd Gaming Co.


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report