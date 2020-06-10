Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) by 1,031.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,814 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Genesco were worth $77,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Genesco by 1.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,702,000 after acquiring an additional 10,912 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Genesco by 91.2% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 65,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 31,116 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its position in Genesco by 14.5% during the first quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 39,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Genesco during the first quarter valued at $321,000. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in Genesco by 236.8% during the first quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 140,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 98,465 shares during the period.

GCO opened at $27.38 on Wednesday. Genesco Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.51 and a twelve month high of $53.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.76. The company has a market cap of $392.18 million, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.66.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.52) by ($1.13). Genesco had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $279.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Genesco Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Genesco from $52.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Genesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Genesco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.80.

Genesco Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

