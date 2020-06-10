Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $47,000 Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 467 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Hill-Rom by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 302 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on HRC shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Hill-Rom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.20.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 10,344 shares of Hill-Rom stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.95, for a total value of $1,075,258.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,646.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Hill-Rom stock opened at $100.12 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.69. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 45.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.70.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 5.04%. The company had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 19th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.32%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

