Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $9.73 Million Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,487 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.16% of Assurant worth $9,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Assurant during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 21.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,581,000 after acquiring an additional 17,885 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Assurant in the first quarter valued at about $978,000. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in Assurant during the first quarter worth about $656,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in Assurant by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 200,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares in the last quarter. 94.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AIZ stock opened at $117.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.43. The firm has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Assurant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.27 and a 12 month high of $142.61.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Assurant had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.47%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AIZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Assurant from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their target price on Assurant from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

