Bellway (LON:BWY) Given "Buy" Rating at UBS Group

Bellway (LON:BWY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 2,740 ($34.87) to GBX 2,940 ($37.42) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Bellway from GBX 2,680 ($34.11) to GBX 3,250 ($41.36) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,220 ($53.71) to GBX 2,710 ($34.49) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,535 ($44.99) price target on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bellway from GBX 4,180 ($53.20) to GBX 3,942 ($50.17) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bellway currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 3,535.67 ($45.00).

Shares of LON BWY opened at GBX 2,820 ($35.89) on Wednesday. Bellway has a fifty-two week low of GBX 38.96 ($0.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 4,336 ($55.19). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market cap of $3.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,611.52 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,224.66.

Bellway (LON:BWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 25th. The company reported GBX 194.40 ($2.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 190 ($2.42) by GBX 4.40 ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Bellway will post 45238.9998713 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Bellway news, insider Jason Honeyman purchased 2,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 1,995 ($25.39) per share, for a total transaction of £53,605.65 ($68,226.61). Also, insider Denise Jagger purchased 986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,993 ($25.37) per share, with a total value of £19,650.98 ($25,010.79).

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. It builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides social housing to housing associations. It owns and controls 37,855 plots of land.

