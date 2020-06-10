Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CFO P Scott Stubbs Sells 8,085 Shares of Stock

Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) CFO P Scott Stubbs sold 8,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $853,614.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 152,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,140,331.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

EXR opened at $104.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.40, a PEG ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $72.70 and a one year high of $124.46.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 34.99% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is 73.77%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 437.4% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 280,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,617,000 after acquiring an additional 228,232 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,365 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 107.1% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,215,000 after acquiring an additional 5,947 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 58,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,482,000 after acquiring an additional 8,620 shares in the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $114.00 to $102.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Extra Space Storage has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.20.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

