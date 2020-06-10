British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) Given a GBX 4,250 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,250 ($54.09) price objective on British American Tobacco Plc Ads (LON:BATS) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. DZ Bank cut their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 2,600 ($33.09) to GBX 2,200 ($28.00) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on British American Tobacco Plc Ads from GBX 4,250 ($54.09) to GBX 4,070 ($51.80) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded British American Tobacco Plc Ads to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a buy rating on shares of British American Tobacco Plc Ads in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. British American Tobacco Plc Ads presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 3,619.23 ($46.06).

Shares of LON:BATS opened at GBX 3,075 ($39.14) on Tuesday. British American Tobacco Plc Ads has a 12-month low of GBX 116.50 ($1.48) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,507 ($44.64). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,072.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,115.78. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion and a PE ratio of 11.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.74.

About British American Tobacco Plc Ads

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides cigarettes and other tobacco products worldwide. It manufactures vapour and tobacco heating products; oral tobacco and nicotine products, such as snus, tobacco-free nicotine pouches, and moist snuff; cigars; and e-cigarettes. The company offers its products under the Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Newport, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, Benson & Hedges, John Player Gold Leaf, State Express 555, and Shuang Xi brands.

