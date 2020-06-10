Van ECK Associates Corp Sells 5,449 Shares of Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK)

Van ECK Associates Corp lessened its stake in Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE:DK) by 39.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,449 shares during the quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in Delek US were worth $134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,408 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 8,053 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,964,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,855,000 after buying an additional 256,498 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 120,961 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,056,000 after buying an additional 13,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 24.3% in the first quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 16,860 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter.

DK stock opened at $23.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Delek US Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $7.79 and a twelve month high of $44.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 2.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.67.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.76). Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a positive return on equity of 0.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Delek US Holdings Inc will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DK shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Delek US from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Delek US from $13.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.09.

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 839,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

